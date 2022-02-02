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Canada – Just Tin Turd Dough suffers severe side effect from “covid“ - Verbal Diarrhea.
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174 views • February 02, 2022
This condition is well known by “ science “, but not surprisingly – this severe degenerative condition seems to mainly effect Politicians. ( According to “ Experts “ & Fact Checkers.)
Local authorities have created a fund raiser to raise an enormous amount to keep Turd Dough in full supply of shit catching face nappies. Sadly though, this condition is degenerative so there is very little hope for any recovery.
Local authorities have created a fund raiser to raise an enormous amount to keep Turd Dough in full supply of shit catching face nappies. Sadly though, this condition is degenerative so there is very little hope for any recovery.
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