Doctors are being paid to vaccinate, not to evaluate. Doctors have had their Medicare reimbursements altered based upon childhood vaccination rates. That’s not medicine, it’s coercion!
Medical decisions should be made based on the well being of the patient, never on a financial bonus or a government mandate.