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Satanic New World Order Plan to "Vaccinate" the world in short order. 2022
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121 views • October 15, 2021
The mark of the beast corrupt all flesh like the days of Noah linking itself with peoples ability to buy, sell, travel, work, study, access healthcare and worship. Those who go along with it will be separated from God spiritually unbeknownst to them as they will be driven to see evil as good and good as evil. By their fruits you shall know them as they will want everyone destroyed/ locked out of society who does not sell their souls to the devil.
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