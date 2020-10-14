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Obama, Biden, Clinton - Murder of Seal Team 6, 152B Bribe to Iran to Cover Fake Bin Laden Kill
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304 views • October 14, 2020
Allen Howell Parrot (CIA whistle blower) tells Charles Woods (father of Tyrone Woods killed in Benghazi) ABOUT BIN LADEN, BENGHAZI, IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL, MURDER OF SEAL TEAM 6 COVER UP by the Obama Administration
THE REAL REASON WHY GENERAL FLYNN OPPOSED THE IRAN DEAL!
THE REAL REASON WHY GENERAL FLYNN OPPOSED THE IRAN DEAL!
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