Troops fighting for Zelensky now understand why the Russian Uragan MLRS system is truly legendary, destroying their positions west of Krasnoarmeysk while increasing pressure towards Dobropolye. The Military Wave channel released an epic video on January 28, 2026, showing the MLRS crew from the Center Group of Forces rapidly moving into firing positions after receiving intelligence reports of Ukrainian troop concentrations. The Uragan system remained on high alert from the beginning, and mission after mission, the crew moved after reloading. The fighting continued in the designated area, and fire was conducted from unconcealed firing positions, hitting targets with salvos of 220mm rockets even at ranges exceeding 30 km. The volleys not only burned out troop concentrations and destroyed fortifications, but also disrupted the rotation of Ukrainian troops, significantly weakening their combat capability.

Northwest of Krasnoarmeysk, in Grishino the Russian Armed Forces have advanced south and north of the second basin, weathering fierce fighting and advancing toward the center. As of today, it was reported that Russian fighters had reached new positions east of the settlement of Novy Donbass, and advanced more than 1.5 km toward Dobropolye. As shown in the footage, the latest massive fire using various Russian weapons reached its targets faster than the alarms in the settlement. The complete inability of Ukrainian air defense system to protect its military infrastructure, which the West has supported with billions of dollars, continues to deteriorate steadily, putting Kiev on the verge of losing equipment and reducing its combat personnel. Ukrainian losses in the area of responsibility of the Center Group of Forces reached more than 415 soldiers as of January 28, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

