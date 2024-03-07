Create New Account
Advanced Technology & Mark of the Beast
High Hopes
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club


March 6, 2024


Over 6000 inventions and patents discovered by humans have been destroyed, confiscated, murdered, or shut down. What would be the reason that these inventions are to be kept a secret? Today Pastor Stan shares exactly why that is.


00:00 - To the Point

02:46 - Axial Motor

09:39 - A/C Seattle

14:42 - Underground Tunneling Machine

17:24 - Water Pickup

18:26 – Chiropractor

22:08 - Angel Visit

30:00 - Our Sponsors


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support


