The best foods to keep your liver clean and healthy

The liver removes toxins from the body, turning them into harmless water-soluble particles. The liver can have three main problems affecting its function: a fatty liver, inflammation of the liver, and scar tissue or cirrhosis of the liver. Among many other things, the liver helps: •Turn ammonia into urea •Buffer/regulate hormones •Convert thyroid hormone T4 to T3 •Support growth hormone and IGF-1 •Activate vitamin D •Produce bile •Store glycogen •Support immune function Alcohol and excessive sugar intake negatively affect your liver function, as well as the following: 1. Soy protein isolates 2. Seed oils 3. High-fructose corn syrup 4. Refined starches 5. Glucose syrup Ultra-processed foods are very damaging to the liver. Keep your liver healthy by eating whole foods and avoiding GMO foods, heavily processed foods, and synthetic ingredients. Incorporate the following foods into your diet to support the health and function of your liver: 1. Healthy fats (olive oil, MCT oil, grass-fed butter) 2. Fatty fish (wild-caught) 3. Organic pasture-raised eggs 4. Leafy green vegetables 5. Cruciferous vegetables 6. Probiotic foods 7. Grass-fed meat There are two incredible supplements that can help reverse liver damage. Tocotrienols are a type of vitamin E that provides excellent support for your liver. Tudca is a type of bile salt that can help prevent the build-up of bile.







