The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 407 - Angels Of Light
Darkness Is Falling
Darkness Is Falling
53 followers
48 views • 2 days ago

In this video message I’m revisiting the subject of AI or Artificial Intelligence. In Video No.282 titled, “AI” posted in May 2023 I warned against getting all caught up in the sensationalism surrounding AI. In the last 2 years we have learned a lot more about AI and what the Beast is doing with it. We do need to be aware of the issues with AI but we also need to beware of getting railroaded into chasing wild stories and claims being made about AI online. Just like the Covid Tests and Injections, AI is another EFFECT created by the Great CAUSE of all Effects, the Roman Catholic Cult. More than that in many ways AI is a grand DECEPTION! Learn about it, know about it BUT don’t waste your time and energy chasing something that in the long run doesn’t really matter.

Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com


How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html


Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html


The Holy Spirit

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html


The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html


The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html


The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Fourteen Pages - 418 Videos

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html


Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7


Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5


Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling


BitChute - Darkness Is Falling


Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth


You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channel


pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling


Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling


sciencedeceptionromanjesus christeducationhistoryjesuitvaticanpopesecret societieshumanismroman catholicismbible truthastro-theologyreligion and spiritualityfalse cults
