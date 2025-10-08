The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 407 - Angels Of Light

In this video message I’m revisiting the subject of AI or Artificial Intelligence. In Video No.282 titled, “AI” posted in May 2023 I warned against getting all caught up in the sensationalism surrounding AI. In the last 2 years we have learned a lot more about AI and what the Beast is doing with it. We do need to be aware of the issues with AI but we also need to beware of getting railroaded into chasing wild stories and claims being made about AI online. Just like the Covid Tests and Injections, AI is another EFFECT created by the Great CAUSE of all Effects, the Roman Catholic Cult. More than that in many ways AI is a grand DECEPTION! Learn about it, know about it BUT don’t waste your time and energy chasing something that in the long run doesn’t really matter.

Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com





How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html





Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html





The Holy Spirit

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html





The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html





The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html





The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Fourteen Pages - 418 Videos

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html





Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7





Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5





Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling





BitChute - Darkness Is Falling





Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth





You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channel





pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling





Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling



