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Doctors are in a Vaccine Trance || Dr. Peter McCullough || Perspectives on the Pandemic
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191 views • September 10, 2021
Dr. Peter McCullough is an internist, cardiologist and epidemiologist who warns that COVID-19 vaccines not only are failing but are putting lives at risk. He believes if the proper safety boards had been in place, the COVID-19 vaccine program would have been shut down in February 2021 based on safety and risk of death.
In his practice, McCullough is seeing an array of neurologic syndromes in people who’ve been vaccinated, with symptoms including blindness, paralysis, difficulty swallowing, headaches, ringing in the ears, myocarditis and more...
Dr. Peter McCullough is professor of medicine and vice chief of internal medicine at Baylor University and also teaches at Texas A&M University. He has testified before the Texas State Senate related to COVID-19 treatments. He holds the distinction of being the most widely cited physician in the treatment of COVID-19 with more than 600 citations in the National Library of Medicine.
* Source: Perspectives on the Pandemic - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZieJzyIP0n-CMjIBsRm04g
(14th August 2021)
* References:
Early multidrug treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection and reduced mortality among nursing home residents - https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0306987721001419
Treatment with hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin, and combination in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 - https://www.ijidonline.com/article/S1201-9712(20)30534-8/fulltext
Hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine with or without a macrolide for treatment of COVID-19: a multinational registry analysis - https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(20)31180-6/fulltext
CDC Provisional Death Counts for Coronavirus Disease 2019 - https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid_weekly/index.htm#Comorbidities
Observational Study Suggests Role for Hydroxycholorquine as Outpatient Treatment for COVID-19 Infection - https://www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org/press-releases/2021/01/19/hackensack-meridians-john-theurer-cancer-center-jtcc-observational-study-suggests-role-for-hydroxycholorquine-as-outpatient-treatment-for-covid-19-infection/
Follow The Science, Not Mere “Authority”, On Covid19 PCR False Positive Rates - https://jameslyonsweiler.com/2021/01/31/follow-the-science-not-mere-authority-on-covid19-pcr-false-positive-rates/
Changes to CDC RT-PCR for SARS-CoV-2 Testing - https://www.cdc.gov/csels/dls/locs/2021/07-21-2021-lab-alert-Changes_CDC_RT-PCR_SARS-CoV-2_Testing_1.html
Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan - https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-020-19802-w#Sec4
Early multidrug treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection and reduced mortality among nursing home residents - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34130113/
Early Risk-Stratified Treatment with Zinc Plus Low Dose Hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin: A Retrospective Case Series Study - https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202007.0025/v1
Effect of Colchicine vs Standard Care on Cardiac and Inflammatory Biomarkers and Clinical Outcomes in Patients Hospitalized With Coronavirus Disease 2019 - https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2767593
Colchicine for community-treated patients with COVID-19 - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34051877/
Multifaceted highly targeted sequential multidrug treatment of early ambulatory high-risk SARS-CoV-2 infection - https://scholarlycommons.henryford.com/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1139&;context=infectiousdiseases_articles
Pathophysiological Basis and Rationale for Early Outpatient Treatment of SARS-CoV-2 Infection - https://www.amjmed.com/article/S0002-9343(20)30673-2/fulltext
Recommendations for national SARS-CoV-2 testing
strategies and diagnostic capacities - https://apps.who.int/iris/bitstream/handle/10665/342002/WHO-2019-nCoV-lab-testing-2021.1-eng.pdf?sequence=1&;isAllowed=y
* COVID Shot Dangers - The "vaccine" exposed: http://vax.free2shine.net
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
In his practice, McCullough is seeing an array of neurologic syndromes in people who’ve been vaccinated, with symptoms including blindness, paralysis, difficulty swallowing, headaches, ringing in the ears, myocarditis and more...
Dr. Peter McCullough is professor of medicine and vice chief of internal medicine at Baylor University and also teaches at Texas A&M University. He has testified before the Texas State Senate related to COVID-19 treatments. He holds the distinction of being the most widely cited physician in the treatment of COVID-19 with more than 600 citations in the National Library of Medicine.
* Source: Perspectives on the Pandemic - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZieJzyIP0n-CMjIBsRm04g
(14th August 2021)
* References:
Early multidrug treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection and reduced mortality among nursing home residents - https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0306987721001419
Treatment with hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin, and combination in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 - https://www.ijidonline.com/article/S1201-9712(20)30534-8/fulltext
Hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine with or without a macrolide for treatment of COVID-19: a multinational registry analysis - https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(20)31180-6/fulltext
CDC Provisional Death Counts for Coronavirus Disease 2019 - https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid_weekly/index.htm#Comorbidities
Observational Study Suggests Role for Hydroxycholorquine as Outpatient Treatment for COVID-19 Infection - https://www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org/press-releases/2021/01/19/hackensack-meridians-john-theurer-cancer-center-jtcc-observational-study-suggests-role-for-hydroxycholorquine-as-outpatient-treatment-for-covid-19-infection/
Follow The Science, Not Mere “Authority”, On Covid19 PCR False Positive Rates - https://jameslyonsweiler.com/2021/01/31/follow-the-science-not-mere-authority-on-covid19-pcr-false-positive-rates/
Changes to CDC RT-PCR for SARS-CoV-2 Testing - https://www.cdc.gov/csels/dls/locs/2021/07-21-2021-lab-alert-Changes_CDC_RT-PCR_SARS-CoV-2_Testing_1.html
Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan - https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-020-19802-w#Sec4
Early multidrug treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection and reduced mortality among nursing home residents - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34130113/
Early Risk-Stratified Treatment with Zinc Plus Low Dose Hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin: A Retrospective Case Series Study - https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202007.0025/v1
Effect of Colchicine vs Standard Care on Cardiac and Inflammatory Biomarkers and Clinical Outcomes in Patients Hospitalized With Coronavirus Disease 2019 - https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2767593
Colchicine for community-treated patients with COVID-19 - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34051877/
Multifaceted highly targeted sequential multidrug treatment of early ambulatory high-risk SARS-CoV-2 infection - https://scholarlycommons.henryford.com/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1139&;context=infectiousdiseases_articles
Pathophysiological Basis and Rationale for Early Outpatient Treatment of SARS-CoV-2 Infection - https://www.amjmed.com/article/S0002-9343(20)30673-2/fulltext
Recommendations for national SARS-CoV-2 testing
strategies and diagnostic capacities - https://apps.who.int/iris/bitstream/handle/10665/342002/WHO-2019-nCoV-lab-testing-2021.1-eng.pdf?sequence=1&;isAllowed=y
* COVID Shot Dangers - The "vaccine" exposed: http://vax.free2shine.net
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
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