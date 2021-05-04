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Chemical Farming & the Loss of Human Health | Dr. Zach Bush
FNQ Citizen's Collective
FNQ Citizen's Collective
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126 views • May 04, 2021
Zach Bush, MD is triple board-certified physician specializing in internal medicine, endocrinology and hospice care. He is the founder of Seraphic Group, an organization devoted to developing root-cause solutions for human and ecological health in the sectors of big farming, big pharma, and Western Medicine at large. And he is also the founder of Farmers Footprint https://farmersfootprint.us/​, a non-profit coalition of farmers, educators, doctors, scientists, and business leaders aiming to expose the deleterious human and environmental impacts of chemical farming and pesticide reliance -- while simultaneously offering a path forward through regenerative agricultural practices.

Dr. Zach Bush's work is critical in exposing the truth about our toxic food system or its health impact. To learn more please visit https://zachbushmd.com/

This audio is from the Rich Roll Podcast 352 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jWgnk...

Please consider supporting After Skool on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/AfterSkool

By: After Skool/Dr. Zach Bush
Original url: https://youtu.be/Aw16LPVnNco
Keywords
healthglyphosatemonsantoimmunityantibioticszach bushafter skool
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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