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Global Alert News - #286 - Dane Wigington
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260 views • January 31, 2021
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday January 30, 2021. This week Dane speaks of whales and sharks having unprecedented die-offs during the last two years. Also, academia and science are not openly admitting to the dire direction all life on Earth is heading, because "it's just too hard to face". But they know anyway.
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