Agile Governance for our Future: High-level symposium OECDgov 2022

The Agile Nations Charter is an international initiative launched in December 2020 by seven countries: Canada, Denmark, Italy, Japan, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom
The charter was developed through a collaboration between the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to promote agile regulatory governance for emerging technologies
The Charter for the Agile Nations establishes an intergovernmental network to foster global cooperation on rulemaking in response to innovation. https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/agile-nations-charter
