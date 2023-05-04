BODYCAM 📹 ILLINOIS WOMAN LAUGHS, PLAYS DUMB AFTER KILLING TWO PEOPLE 🏎💀💀 IN DEADLY DUI CRASH

Source: https://www.youtube.com/@LawAndCrime
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/7kk6kj
Bodycam footage shows an Illinois woman laughing and playing dumb after she killed two people in a deadly DUI crash on April 10, 2022. Stephanie Melgoza blew three times over the legal limit shortly after failing every other sobriety test performed by East Peoria officers. "This doesn't happen. I go to Bradley," the clearly intoxicated woman said referencing the private university she was set to graduate from in the coming weeks. “You’re pathetic,” an officer said to Melgoza in the hospital when she continued to joke around after learning the two victims died. Melgoza pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated DUI death and two counts of aggravated reckless driving before getting sentenced to 14 years in prison on Thursday.
#Bodycam #Illinois #LawAndCrime
STAY UP-TO-DATE WITH THE LAW&CRIME NETWORK:
Watch Law&Crime Network on YouTubeTV: https://bit.ly/3td2e3y
Where To Watch Law&Crime Network: https://bit.ly/3akxLK5
Sign Up For Law&Crime's Daily Newsletter: https://bit.ly/LawandCrimeNewsletter
Read Fascinating Articles From Law&Crime Network: https://bit.ly/3td2Iqo
LAW&CRIME NETWORK SOCIAL MEDIA:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lawandcrime/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/LawCrimeNetwork
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/lawandcrimenetwork
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@lawandcrime
LAW&CRIME NETWORK PODCASTS: https://lawandcrime.com/podcasts/
SUBSCRIBE TO ALL OF LAW&CRIME NETWORK YOUTUBE CHANNELS:
Main Channel:
/ @lawandcrime
Law&Crime Shorts:
/ @lawcrimeshorts2401
Channel B:
/ @lawcrimenetworkc... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXCLaaClAWQiTkl3pw9ZdLw
Channel C:
/ @lawcrimenetworkc... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMV3pzWIhJGLYzoHyxBjjNw
https://www.wcbu.org/local-news/2023-04-27/former-bradley-student-sentenced-to-14-years-in-prison-for-fatal-dui-that-killed-2
https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/world/2023/05/us-woman-laughs-sings-dances-in-police-custody-after-killing-two-people-while-drink-driving.html
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/cop-watch/disgraced-cop-arrested-for-sexually-assaulting-boys-at-youth-special-forces-camp-he-started-at-church
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.