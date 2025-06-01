God's 7,000 Year Plan ✝️

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
👕 SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com Use SAVE15 at checkout! 🇺🇸 👊
God has laid out a 7000 year timeline for mankind and we're getting VERY close to the final 1000 years! Let's go over this incredible, Biblical, prophetic timeline!
SOURCES: The Bible, and Generation2434's YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/live/Sc4LHw-TRak
FOLLOW US ⬇️
1. Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry
2. Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC
3. Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac
4. Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC
5. BitChute - www.bitchute.com/channel/american-patriots-for-god-and-country
AMERICAN PATRIOTS APPAREL TOP COLLECTIONS ⬇️
1. Jesus Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/god-gear
2. Trump Apparel: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/trump-apparel
3. Men's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/mens-clothing
4. Women's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/womens-clothing
5. Made in USA Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/made-in-usa
6. III% Three Percenters Apparel: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-tag/iii-three-percenters/
7. Don't Tread On Me Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/dont-tread-on-me-gear
8. All Products: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/all-products
💰 DONATE ⬇️
Locals - https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com
PayPal - https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/AmericanPatriotsApp
Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE! ✌️