Thank you Lord for giving us Michael Jaco at this time. He is discussing the Maui situation and says Maui has been a child trafficking location for decades and there are underground bases under Maui
Published Yesterday

I really believe this Maui situation is blowing things wide open.  People need to rise up.  I mean what are they going to do to us next ?  How about the big hurricane headed to Florida.  Here we go again.  Get involved. Get off your fat ass and get out there and throw a carton of eggs on some political scum bag politician in your area. That would be a good start.

ciamichaeljaco

