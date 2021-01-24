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The Illusion of Business as Usual!
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40 views • January 24, 2021
The Illusion of Business as Usual! That's where we are now folks. Washington has convinced us that all is well, calm down, we got this, no funny business...just the business of governing! But has it ever been the business of governing from Washington? Has it ever been what is best for the electorate or has it always been what is best for leadership? It has to be one or the other, it cannot be both. To believe both is Doublethink, don't be a victim of it!
When they actually do what is right instead of what is expedient for them, we can revisit this discussion. But I am not holding my breath.
'She had not a thought in her head that was not a slogan, and there was no immbecility, absolutely none, that she was no capable of swallowing if the party handed it out to her.'
Join us Monday, Tuesday, and Friday at 1900 central on The Survival Circle Radio Network for our live show: http://thesurvivalcircle.com/
Also simulcasted to Twitch for those more modern. We can be found at Koops1233 on Twitch!
When they actually do what is right instead of what is expedient for them, we can revisit this discussion. But I am not holding my breath.
'She had not a thought in her head that was not a slogan, and there was no immbecility, absolutely none, that she was no capable of swallowing if the party handed it out to her.'
Join us Monday, Tuesday, and Friday at 1900 central on The Survival Circle Radio Network for our live show: http://thesurvivalcircle.com/
Also simulcasted to Twitch for those more modern. We can be found at Koops1233 on Twitch!
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