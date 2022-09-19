The Covid "Vaccine" Lies Crumble

We're going to walk though the current state of affairs in public health as their claims crumble and their lies are exposed. This is not an episode to miss and will be my last weekly livestream for the foreseeable future. I hope you enjoy it.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.