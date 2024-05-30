And We Know 5.29.2024 LAWFARE run AMOK against Trump, prevented NūK# WAR, DeNIRO masked man, Elites will be exposed. Pray!

LT of And We Know
May 29, 2024
Well, in just one day we get plenty of action to lead us to believe the Central Casting actors are doing a great Job keeping the sleepy public entertained with DeNiro and more. We also got some insight into the Alvin BRAGG case and what Trump will do to expose the criminals when he gets back in. We will cover this and more on the border. Let’s go.
DROPPING THE 29 SEC ROBERT DE N!RO CLIP
AT 13:54 EST
https://t.me/GrasshopperChannel/9273
Trump says that if Hillary Clinton had won in 2016 there would have been a nuclear war costing millions of lives. https://t.me/PepeMatter/19579
“DeNiro”’s mask puckers up as the actor yells at Trump supporters. https://x.com/JackStr42679640/status/1795602618460570098
Dennis Quaid says he’s voting for Trump in November https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/61166
Ex-CNN staffer John Davidson has dropped a new documentary called “Epidemic of Fraud” which brings to light a web of deception that occurred in the pandemic and causes one to wonder how many lives would have been saved had those lies not been told. Full interview on Unifyd: https://unifyd.tv/join?rfsn=7411401.a528df
Eric Trump: While New Yorkers watch murders in the streets, women getting thrown in front of trains, and kids getting shot in Times Square, the entire DA's office is lining that courtroom. They're laughing, they're giggling. This is their moment. This is legal lawfare. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/67636
⚠️New Yorkers Sound Off on Crooked Joe Biden's Sham Show Trial https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/67652
Icebox https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/23013
