Original Video Source: https://youtu.be/0Yi_gd2otEg?si=xluBF1JSBFjZ5dHB
Content Creator: https://www.youtube.com/@DrBradStanfield
Dr. Brad Stanfield - The Surprising Truth About Methylene Blue And Anti-Aging
Could a simple blue compound hold the key to slowing down aging? In this video, Dr. Brad Stanfield explores the science behind methylene blue — a fascinating molecule gaining attention for its potential anti-aging, mitochondrial, and brain health benefits.
You’ll discover:
* How methylene blue supports mitochondrial energy and reduces oxidative stress
* It has potential nootropic effects for memory and focus
* Safety concerns, dosage guidelines, and contraindications
* What current research actually says about using it for longevity
If you’re interested in biohacking, longevity science, or mitochondrial health, this breakdown will help separate hype from evidence.