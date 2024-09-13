EPISODE 389: THE DARK HORSE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del details former New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo testimony before the Select subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic this week; Jefferey Jaxen reports on Digital ID’s, global tracking systems, and electronic vaccine cards as world powers push toward a digital dystopia; Del sits down with The Dark Horse Podcast host, Bret Weinstein, for an incredible, in-depth conversation about his evolution in awareness of some of the most critical issues affecting our world today.
Guest: Bret Weinstein, PhD