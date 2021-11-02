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Vaccine Day!!! 7 Weeks Later (Report using Chlroine Dioxide & HHO as a Protection)
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1313 views • November 02, 2021
So, I'm on about day 50 since taking the J & J vaccine and using Chlorine Dioxide as a detox. I also have been using some HHO (HydrOxigen) therapy in the evenings. I give some details of my experience along the way. Overall, I am happy with the performance of the Clo2 against any side effects and will continue using a maintenance dose, referred to as a Protocol 1, to continue as a detox from hear on out. Of course, if anything acts up in my body, I will go to a 6 & 6 and then a Protocol C/1000 as needed.
Key Links from the Video:
Mark Grenon Protocol for Vaccines (before Covid-19 Vaccines): https://www.brighteon.com/6047858239001
Article shared on post-covid memory challenges:
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2782531
Other suggested Vaccine Neutralizer Article:
https://thetruthaboutvaccines.com/stop-damage-mrna-vaccines/
Learn more about Chlorine Dioxide as medicine Below...
Free Ebook Downloadable at this Link: https://chlorinedioxidetruth.weebly.com/
Free Spreadsheets Link (Downloadable or copy-able): https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1
My Mewe Group - Chlroine Dioxide Truth:
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth
My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
My Gab Group: https://gab.com/StoneMolecular
Key Links from the Video:
Mark Grenon Protocol for Vaccines (before Covid-19 Vaccines): https://www.brighteon.com/6047858239001
Article shared on post-covid memory challenges:
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2782531
Other suggested Vaccine Neutralizer Article:
https://thetruthaboutvaccines.com/stop-damage-mrna-vaccines/
Learn more about Chlorine Dioxide as medicine Below...
Free Ebook Downloadable at this Link: https://chlorinedioxidetruth.weebly.com/
Free Spreadsheets Link (Downloadable or copy-able): https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1
My Mewe Group - Chlroine Dioxide Truth:
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth
My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
My Gab Group: https://gab.com/StoneMolecular
Keywords
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