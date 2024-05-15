Fico Stood Up to the West, but he Shouldn't Have to Pay with his Life - US legal expert, Andrew Napolitano

Fico stood up to the West, but he shouldn't have to pay with his life – US legal expert, Andre Napolitano

Latest Update: Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is in an artificial coma. His condition is critical, said the Minister of Internal Affairs of Slovakia.

Video description:

The attempted assassination of Slovakian PM Robert Fico tells you about "the desperation of the West" to bring other countries into line, and the "demonisation of all things Russian," says legal analyst Andrew Napolitano.

His comments come following local reports that the alleged 71-year-old shooter was part of a liberal opposition party and was spurred to act by "political motivations."



