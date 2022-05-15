EVERYTHING IS A LIE AND WORSE ITS A CONSPIRACY !!

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RichieFromBoston
50763 subscribers
ORDER BEFORE YOU CANT: https://mypatriotsupply.com/pages/richie-from-boston?rfsn=1750310.2a7b74&;subid=RFB.Richie.From.Boston
ENTER TO WIN MY LAPTOP: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UMpCQS4rhj4&;t=1289s
https://www.naturalnews.com/2018-12-04-global-dimming-globalist-plot-to-eliminate-humanity-terraforming-food-crops-pollution.html#
https://curiosmos.com/scientists-to-spray-the-skies-with-reflective-particles-to-cool-down-planet-earth
https://prepforthat.com/harvard-scientists-block-suns-rays/?fbclid=IwAR3FD0h1TVxqKY-i-FJ-5iSkPZmBx9VEaVFQp4CQA2i3ITD88m4yShUhDyk
https://www.popularmechanics.com/science/environment/a25401599/harvard-stratosphere-particulates-geoengineering/
https://www.sciencealert.com/harvard-scientists-to-launch-groundbreaking-solar-geoengineering-experiment-in-2019
https://www.farmprogress.com/story-climate-change-yes-global-warming-earth-cooling-yes-9-118898
https://www.nbcnews.com/id/wbna32581790#.XBBRAeJ7lPY
https://contrailscience.com/contrail-or-chemtrail/comment-page-3/
https://www.nephilaclimate.com/main/about-2
NEPHILM https://www.nephila.com/main/main-about
MANN https://www.mantruckandbus.com/en/company/corporate-responsibility.html
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