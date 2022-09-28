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Teddy Daniels: The Military is Not Deployment Ready or Mission Capable
The Jeff Dornik Show
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107 views • September 28, 2022

During this clip from an episode of Jeff Dornik’s Freedom Squad on Freedom First TV, Teddy Daniels warned that our military “is not deployment ready or mission capable. If you’re going to rattle your saber, you better make sure you have the bigger saber.” To watch the full episode, click here: https://www.freedomfirst.tv/freedomsquad?wix-vod-video-id=95306aa7d8b544fca332cc14a147ed10&wix-vod-comp-id=comp-l68cfk2x 


Become a Freedom First TV subscriber to get access to the full library of on demand shows, as well as all of our live and on demand summits. Use code JEFF for 25% off at https://freedomfirst.tv/subscribe

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democratspoliticsmilitaryvaccinevaccine injuriesnancy pelosijoe bidenlgbtqtransgenderhomosexualitycovid-19chad catonjasmin st claireteddy danielsjeff dornikfreedom first tvfftvfreedom squad
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy