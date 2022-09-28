Create New Account
Teddy Daniels: The Military is Not Deployment Ready or Mission Capable
The Jeff Dornik Show
During this clip from an episode of Jeff Dornik’s Freedom Squad on Freedom First TV, Teddy Daniels warned that our military “is not deployment ready or mission capable. If you’re going to rattle your saber, you better make sure you have the bigger saber.” To watch the full episode, click here: https://www.freedomfirst.tv/freedomsquad?wix-vod-video-id=95306aa7d8b544fca332cc14a147ed10&wix-vod-comp-id=comp-l68cfk2x 


democratspoliticsmilitaryvaccinevaccine injuriesnancy pelosijoe bidenlgbtqtransgenderhomosexualitycovid-19chad catonjasmin st claireteddy danielsjeff dornikfreedom first tvfftvfreedom squad

