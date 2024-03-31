🐕🦺PAW REPORT🐕🦺
Solovino has just completed a Supply run and picked up $102.02 worth of food, treats, and toys.
Apparently, he intends to bag up "mini-bags" to keep with us on our travels for homeless dogs he encounters.
His K-9 partners Sasha, Bear, Goliath, Orpaw, and others will be excited to see him soon.
For now, time to recoup.
#VOPK9s
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.