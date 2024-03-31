Create New Account
🐕‍🦺PAW REPORT🐕‍🦺
Beautifulhorizons2
Published Yesterday

🐕‍🦺PAW REPORT🐕‍🦺

Solovino has just completed a Supply run and picked up $102.02 worth of food, treats, and toys.

Apparently, he intends to bag up "mini-bags" to keep with us on our travels for homeless dogs he encounters.

His K-9 partners Sasha, Bear, Goliath, Orpaw, and others will be excited to see him soon.

For now, time to recoup.

#VOPK9s

homeless dogs emotional support dog rescue pup search and rescue dog

