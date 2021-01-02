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After the Rapture Letter (for Loved Ones We Left Behind) [mirrored]
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54 views • January 02, 2021
Mirrored copy of "After The Rapture Letter" from Still Small Voice channel on YouTube (Published on Oct 3, 2014).
URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQ5cN9JGuPk
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A heart rending good bye letter to all our loved ones who could not bring themselves to believe the '"Rapture" we told them about. Scripture has proven itself prophetically reliable beyond any doubt. Yet the Rapture to those who do not know the Lord, is the most "preposterous" idea in Christianity. (Chuck Missler's description) Yet the Rapture was believed by ALL Christians beginning with the apostles in the very first century AD.
.
The Pre-Tribulation Rapture was considered the acid test of a true convert to the faith. No one was admitted into the trust of the apostles unless they had an unflagging conviction in this belief.
.
This tender letter is for all my loved ones who refused to believe in the hopes that now they will turn their lives over to Christ and escape the damnation of the lost and those who receive the Mark of the Beast out of cowardice. It is written, 'cowards cannot inherit heaven.'
.
Please dear loved ones, consider what is written in Revelation 14: “If anyone worships the beast and its image and receives its mark on their forehead or on their hand, they, too, will drink the wine of God’s fury, which has been poured full strength into the cup of his wrath. They will be tormented with burning sulfur in the presence of the holy angels and of the Lamb. And the smoke of their torment will rise for ever and ever. There will be no rest day or night for those who worship the beast and its image, or for anyone who receives the mark of its name.”
.
This calls for patient endurance on the part of the people of God who keep his commands and remain faithful to Jesus.
.
Much better to get it over with quickly and be beheaded than to suffer this torment for eternity. Everything written in the Book is coming to pass, this curse of suffering will also come to pass, so don't be fooled into taking the mark. The relief from the suffering of not being able to buy or sell, work or receive medical care, is nothing compared to what is promised to those who compromise and take the mark.
.
Please, think ahead. It's not worth it. Plus, you will never again see those you love, you will be isolated in Hell, in a cage suspended in flames, by yourself except for the demons who will constantly torment you, you will never again see your children, your animals, or parents. And you will suffer there for eternity with no consolations of any kind. No water, no internet, no books, movies, food, heat or cold, or ANY kind of relief. Just total torment and misery without end.
.
On the other hand, if you are martyred, even tortured for Christ, it will last but a few brief moments of eternity and then you shall be free in the blissful place of Heaven forever and ever, with all those you loved on this earth, children, pets, parents and friends.
.
So take a long look of consideration about these things and make you mind up ahead of time, "I'm NOT taking the mark. Kill me, that's a better fate."
.
=====================================================
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THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.
.
Fair Use Notice:
This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.
.
Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!
.
John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."
.
Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"
.
BACKUP CHANNELS:
BitChute = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/raymond7779/
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Gab = https://gab.ai/Raymond7779
Parler = https://parler.com/profile/Raymond7779
Rumble = https://rumble.com/c/c-361155
Steemit.com & Reddit.com [discontinued Nov 2020]
.
RAYMOND7779 - 2ND CHANNEL (longer videos):
https://www.YouTube.com/channel/UCtpyOXo__NrpUUp4KpwF10w
https://www.BitChute.com/channel/t6M0gqAuuJLd/
.
God bless you. Maranatha!
URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQ5cN9JGuPk
.
A heart rending good bye letter to all our loved ones who could not bring themselves to believe the '"Rapture" we told them about. Scripture has proven itself prophetically reliable beyond any doubt. Yet the Rapture to those who do not know the Lord, is the most "preposterous" idea in Christianity. (Chuck Missler's description) Yet the Rapture was believed by ALL Christians beginning with the apostles in the very first century AD.
.
The Pre-Tribulation Rapture was considered the acid test of a true convert to the faith. No one was admitted into the trust of the apostles unless they had an unflagging conviction in this belief.
.
This tender letter is for all my loved ones who refused to believe in the hopes that now they will turn their lives over to Christ and escape the damnation of the lost and those who receive the Mark of the Beast out of cowardice. It is written, 'cowards cannot inherit heaven.'
.
Please dear loved ones, consider what is written in Revelation 14: “If anyone worships the beast and its image and receives its mark on their forehead or on their hand, they, too, will drink the wine of God’s fury, which has been poured full strength into the cup of his wrath. They will be tormented with burning sulfur in the presence of the holy angels and of the Lamb. And the smoke of their torment will rise for ever and ever. There will be no rest day or night for those who worship the beast and its image, or for anyone who receives the mark of its name.”
.
This calls for patient endurance on the part of the people of God who keep his commands and remain faithful to Jesus.
.
Much better to get it over with quickly and be beheaded than to suffer this torment for eternity. Everything written in the Book is coming to pass, this curse of suffering will also come to pass, so don't be fooled into taking the mark. The relief from the suffering of not being able to buy or sell, work or receive medical care, is nothing compared to what is promised to those who compromise and take the mark.
.
Please, think ahead. It's not worth it. Plus, you will never again see those you love, you will be isolated in Hell, in a cage suspended in flames, by yourself except for the demons who will constantly torment you, you will never again see your children, your animals, or parents. And you will suffer there for eternity with no consolations of any kind. No water, no internet, no books, movies, food, heat or cold, or ANY kind of relief. Just total torment and misery without end.
.
On the other hand, if you are martyred, even tortured for Christ, it will last but a few brief moments of eternity and then you shall be free in the blissful place of Heaven forever and ever, with all those you loved on this earth, children, pets, parents and friends.
.
So take a long look of consideration about these things and make you mind up ahead of time, "I'm NOT taking the mark. Kill me, that's a better fate."
.
=====================================================
.
THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.
.
Fair Use Notice:
This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.
.
Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!
.
John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."
.
Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"
.
BACKUP CHANNELS:
BitChute = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/raymond7779/
Minds = https://www.minds.com/Raymond7779
Brighteon = https://www.brighteon.com/channel/raymond7779
Gab = https://gab.ai/Raymond7779
Parler = https://parler.com/profile/Raymond7779
Rumble = https://rumble.com/c/c-361155
Steemit.com & Reddit.com [discontinued Nov 2020]
.
RAYMOND7779 - 2ND CHANNEL (longer videos):
https://www.YouTube.com/channel/UCtpyOXo__NrpUUp4KpwF10w
https://www.BitChute.com/channel/t6M0gqAuuJLd/
.
God bless you. Maranatha!
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