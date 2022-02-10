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United Network News - Live@5 - Canada Mandates, Stealth Omicron BA.2, Denmark, Belgium, Israel Celebrate, Super-Soildiers, Mars & JFK Plus...
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81 views • February 10, 2022
* Have Canadians ran out of time to uphold their human rights?
* An update on the state of Indiana (Learn more here https://www.inassembly.info/)
* Denmark PM will no longer class Covid19 as a socially critical disease
* Watch Brussels in Belgium hold peacefull protests; not propaganda rioting as shown on tell-LIE-vision and social media platforms
* Watch school children in Israel celebrate as they don't have to wear a mask anymore
* Denmark's top infecious desease authurity says new Covid's BA.2 variant 'Stealth Omicron' is more infectious for the vaccinated
* Wuhan University reveal's the new wave of 'Stealth Omicron BA.2' mutated from mice and jumped back into humans
* Super-Soildiers dismissed with PTSD were inplanted
* NASA confirm there is still life on Mars
* Confirmation the C.I.A. had links to the death of JFK
* Health and Human Services did not locate any documents from Robert F. Kennedy jr's 'Freedom of Information request'; for the full '1986 Childhood Injury Act' showing why vaccine injuries would not make manufacturers liable.
* Watch CNN ridicule RFK JR's speech linking WW2 & The Cold War to today's society.
Unlearn more background here: https://projectspeak.net/kim-possible
[MIRRORED] from https://www.unitednetwork.news/content/detail/61f371570e37d30015fc8389/Live@5-with-Steffen-Rowe-and-Matt-Omerta-12722
About Channel:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a globalised united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
My channels:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
* An update on the state of Indiana (Learn more here https://www.inassembly.info/)
* Denmark PM will no longer class Covid19 as a socially critical disease
* Watch Brussels in Belgium hold peacefull protests; not propaganda rioting as shown on tell-LIE-vision and social media platforms
* Watch school children in Israel celebrate as they don't have to wear a mask anymore
* Denmark's top infecious desease authurity says new Covid's BA.2 variant 'Stealth Omicron' is more infectious for the vaccinated
* Wuhan University reveal's the new wave of 'Stealth Omicron BA.2' mutated from mice and jumped back into humans
* Super-Soildiers dismissed with PTSD were inplanted
* NASA confirm there is still life on Mars
* Confirmation the C.I.A. had links to the death of JFK
* Health and Human Services did not locate any documents from Robert F. Kennedy jr's 'Freedom of Information request'; for the full '1986 Childhood Injury Act' showing why vaccine injuries would not make manufacturers liable.
* Watch CNN ridicule RFK JR's speech linking WW2 & The Cold War to today's society.
Unlearn more background here: https://projectspeak.net/kim-possible
[MIRRORED] from https://www.unitednetwork.news/content/detail/61f371570e37d30015fc8389/Live@5-with-Steffen-Rowe-and-Matt-Omerta-12722
About Channel:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a globalised united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
My channels:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
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