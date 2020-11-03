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Potential Election Day Riots, Businesses Boarding Up, National Guard Deployed
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55 views • November 03, 2020
Please take a second and subscribe, new content daily. Today is election day and most states are expecting record turnouts. Larger cities, most if not all of them democratic run cities are also preparing for wide scale rioting and looting. Businesses are boarding up. National Guard Deployed - More than 3,600 troops active in 16 states.
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Twitter: https://twitter.com/BurmCast
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qrzTkJ2LoAMw/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzKrmjf4w__ayiR2hcvpJ7A
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Josh Einiger NYC Pics: https://twitter.com/JoshEiniger7/status/1323392368876376065
NowThis Washington DC Video: https://twitter.com/nowthisnews/status/1323394959123320832
Drew Hernandez NYC video: https://twitter.com/livesmattershow/status/1322751908663222272
National Guard Article: https://www.militarytimes.com/news/election-2020/2020/11/02/national-guard-election-day-update-more-than-3000-troops-active-in-14-states/#.X6CJ4HfPHH4.twitter
National Guard Video: https://twitter.com/GeorgeMycykNBC/status/1323346990307172352
NY Post NYC Stores Boarding Up: https://nypost.com/2020/11/02/nyc-businesses-board-up-shops-ahead-of-2020-presidential-election/
Daily Wire Armed Guards: https://www.dailywire.com/news/celebrities-will-have-armed-guards-at-their-new-york-city-apartments-for-election-day?%3Futm_source=twitter&;utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=dwtwitter
USA Today Whitehouse Fence: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/elections/2020/11/02/election-day-protests-white-house-fence-police/6121059002/
--- Find Me ---
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BurmCast
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qrzTkJ2LoAMw/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzKrmjf4w__ayiR2hcvpJ7A
---
Josh Einiger NYC Pics: https://twitter.com/JoshEiniger7/status/1323392368876376065
NowThis Washington DC Video: https://twitter.com/nowthisnews/status/1323394959123320832
Drew Hernandez NYC video: https://twitter.com/livesmattershow/status/1322751908663222272
National Guard Article: https://www.militarytimes.com/news/election-2020/2020/11/02/national-guard-election-day-update-more-than-3000-troops-active-in-14-states/#.X6CJ4HfPHH4.twitter
National Guard Video: https://twitter.com/GeorgeMycykNBC/status/1323346990307172352
NY Post NYC Stores Boarding Up: https://nypost.com/2020/11/02/nyc-businesses-board-up-shops-ahead-of-2020-presidential-election/
Daily Wire Armed Guards: https://www.dailywire.com/news/celebrities-will-have-armed-guards-at-their-new-york-city-apartments-for-election-day?%3Futm_source=twitter&;utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=dwtwitter
USA Today Whitehouse Fence: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/elections/2020/11/02/election-day-protests-white-house-fence-police/6121059002/
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