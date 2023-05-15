Shelling blue corn with the JD model 43

Rebuilt John Deere 43 shelling blue corn. This machine takes the corn kernels off the cob and separates the cob and husks. I can now mill the corn and make my “Super Chicken” feed with my corn and roasted ancient wheat.
