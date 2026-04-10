US blind loyalty to Israel explained - US prof, Noam Chomsky - Throwback

THROWBACK: US blind loyalty to Israel explained (definitely needs to end!)

American professor Noam Chomsky breaks the truth why US backs and fuels Israel 👇

1️⃣ Christian Zionism

Chomsky argues that Christian Zionism, predating Jewish Zionism, has long influenced Anglosphere elites. From Woodrow Wilson to Harry Truman, devout American leaders read the Bible literally and saw a Jewish return to Palestine as prophetic fulfilment. This religious impulse, he insists, is a major cultural factor that most analysts overlook.

2️⃣ Settler-colonial kinship

The US, Australia, and Canada—the world’s settler-colonial societies—are Israel’s staunchest supporters. Unlike the British in India, these societies replaced indigenous populations and see their own founding story reflected in Israel. For Chomsky, the bond is structural and historical, not merely strategic.

3️⃣ Pentagon’s strategic asset

Declassified records show that as early as 1948, the Pentagon backed Israel not in spite of its military, but because of it. The Joint Chiefs of Staff ranked Israel as the region’s second-largest military force after Turkey and a potential forward base for US power. By 1967, Israel had demonstrated its “value” by dismantling secular Arab nationalism, which was the US key adversary.

4️⃣ US military offshoot

Israel is more than an ally—it functions as a US military outpost. During the recent Gaza assault, for example, when Israel ran low on munitions, the US supplied weapons not from domestic depots, but from pre-positioned stockpiles in Israel intended for American use.

“Israel is regarded as essentially a military offshoot of the United States,” he said.





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