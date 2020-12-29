Applegate Grip Ratio - Does it Matter?

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0:00 Geek Out
0:35 Grip Ratio
1:14 Sword Fighting
2:01 MantisX10 Elite
2:31 iTarget Pro
3:18 Calculate Ratio
4:07 Close Shave Grip
4:22 Baseball Bat Grip
4:46 Lab Test 1
8:00 Lab Test 2
10:00 P17 Tests?
11:25 Bonus Jasper
Links
Spreadsheet
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1tfxEkv_ZE0UT9d2cLXmbiDRzcJ4ycU0TIBJb7agP2A8/edit?usp=sharing
MantisX10 Elite
https://mantisx.com/
iTarget Pro
https://www.itargetpro.com/
Training Laser
https://amzn.to/3aGblOa
How the 22 Wins: 9mm vs 22LR
https://youtu.be/kR3THJW5smQ
KelTec P17
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM5sOT82t51JnDu0F9ZCkv1h
Mossberg MC2c
https://youtu.be/-SRbHlBD-wA
Walther PPQ
https://youtu.be/5ObQi3TA4Vg
Bullseyes Don't Shoot Back
https://amzn.to/2QjKEb0