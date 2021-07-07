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Annunakis, Ancient Sites and the Gateways to Other World - Now We Know How They Travel! [07.07.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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53 views • July 07, 2021
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=anunnaki&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=mesopotamian+pantheon&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Gobekli+Tepe+Turkey&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=the+book+of+enoch&;t=h_&ia=web
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The term Anunna or Anunnaki indicates a group of gods in the Mesopotamian pantheon dating back thousands of years. For some researchers the Anunnaki were much more than myth, they were real pre-human beings who constructed many of the ancient sites in the world. A number of these ancient sites, such as Gobekli Tepe in Turkey, are thought by some to be gateways to other worlds and parallel universes which can only be accessed by those who know how.

8,491 views Premiered 8 hours ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
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https://youtu.be/ksbh2yY2ZuI
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