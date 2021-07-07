© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Annunakis, Ancient Sites and the Gateways to Other World - Now We Know How They Travel! [07.07.2021]
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
53 views • July 07, 2021
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=anunnaki&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=mesopotamian+pantheon&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Gobekli+Tepe+Turkey&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=the+book+of+enoch&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=brianhaughton.com&;t=h_&ia=web
The term Anunna or Anunnaki indicates a group of gods in the Mesopotamian pantheon dating back thousands of years. For some researchers the Anunnaki were much more than myth, they were real pre-human beings who constructed many of the ancient sites in the world. A number of these ancient sites, such as Gobekli Tepe in Turkey, are thought by some to be gateways to other worlds and parallel universes which can only be accessed by those who know how.
8,491 views Premiered 8 hours ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
458K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ksbh2yY2ZuI
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=mesopotamian+pantheon&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Gobekli+Tepe+Turkey&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=the+book+of+enoch&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=brianhaughton.com&;t=h_&ia=web
The term Anunna or Anunnaki indicates a group of gods in the Mesopotamian pantheon dating back thousands of years. For some researchers the Anunnaki were much more than myth, they were real pre-human beings who constructed many of the ancient sites in the world. A number of these ancient sites, such as Gobekli Tepe in Turkey, are thought by some to be gateways to other worlds and parallel universes which can only be accessed by those who know how.
8,491 views Premiered 8 hours ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
458K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ksbh2yY2ZuI
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.