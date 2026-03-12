Hope for Long-Term Detoxification

Jesse Chappus: How do you address that person who feels, you know, they're in midlife or beyond, and they just feel so toxic right now, but they found this interview. They're feeling inspired right now. Is there hope for that person?

Chris Shade, PhD: Totally. There's so much you can do to bring. The body wants to be resilient, but the body is deciding what programs to run based on availability of nutrient inputs and proximity to damaging like toxins. And so if it's in a toxic soup, it's not going to choose these longevity programs where you're alive and you're thriving. It's going to choose just basic survival.



And as you pull these toxins down, the body gets to choose from higher and higher states of being. These are in the nucleus is just the library of potentialities for the consciousness of the biology of body to access. But it has to be in a state that can support that. So the more you pull this crap out, the more your immune system is going to flip and get rid of old infections, the more you're going to start activating sirtuins and get NAD levels high.

So you're going to be able to live at these higher states of being. So this is totally available.

5/9/2023 - DO THIS to Eliminate Toxins From Your Body (This ACTUALLY Works) | Dr. Christopher Shade - The Jesse Chappus Show: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dCyDrHfUNuQ