Rolling Blackouts Until Extinction Level Event!

A group of cosmic scientists didn't expect the rolling blackouts to occur so soon in 2025. They should be a decade away. They're here! The blackouts in Puerto Rico on April 16, Spain on April 28, and Bali on May, 1, 2025 plus the huge earthquake south of Argentina proved our magnetosphere has thinned by about 27% and its allowing plasma penetrations in random locations. These rolling blackouts should continue and increase over the next decade. You need to prepare. Your supposed friends will behave like Zombies soon. Is any of this biblical? Yes! These are the precursors to the 6th Seal and beyond to the Seven Bowls. Let's compare the weather data to the Bible and insightful prophecies.