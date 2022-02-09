Song Written by Julie Elizabeth

Performed by April Malina

CD Baby Pro (Publishing)



LYRICS:



Stripped of all that I once knew,

So many things I cannot do.

Do you think of me at all…

Trapped inside these walls?



While you're there on center stage,

Will you speak up, will you be brave?

Do you think of me at all…

Hear my desperate call?



No more silence please,

Do not turn away.

My life is worth the same.



Hear my desperate cries,

See my shattered dreams…

You can make things right.



Thinking this would save me…

I did what you asked me to;

But if it were you…

Would you silence you too?



I was loyal to the fight…

I lined right up to do what's right.

Do you think of me at all…

Knowing I did fall?



Now I'm burning black and blue,

All this hate I never knew.

Do you think of me at all…

Though I do not fear your goal?



No more silence please,

Do not turn away.

Our lives are worth the same.



Hear our desperate cries,

See our shattered dreams...

You can make things right.



So will you stand beside me…

’Cause I did what you asked me to?



But if I were you,

I'd never silence you…

So don't silence my truth...✞🕊