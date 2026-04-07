Title: Terral03.com Mystery Report for 2026 Newsletter 01: April 05, 2026

This newsletter program is all about helping people see God’s wisdom hidden in plain sight using His three witnesses of spirit, water, and blood testifying in the Holy Scriptures from Genesis 1:1 through Revelation. Terral’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@terralcroft5650

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YouTube video link: https://youtu.be/CHN_y58l9Dk

Lamb of God’s Throne Room

Written by Gary and Terral

December 04, 2025

Gary Sep 14, 2025, 11:25 AM (22 hours ago) to me

Hi Terral,

In Chapter 4: 6-8 in Revelation, John was in the Throne Room of the Lamb of God surrounded by four Cherubim with having faces of a Lion, Calf, Man and Eagle. Have you ever heard or studied the source of Cherubim?

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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)

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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:

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