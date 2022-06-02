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IT BEGINS: Here’s Which Guns Biden Just Announced He Wants To Ban
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284 views • June 02, 2022
From NextNewsNetwork.com reports, On Tuesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre admitted that President Biden will not ban handgun sales but admitted he is open to other bans. She responded to a question from Fox News‘ Peter Doocy about whether Biden would do a “national freeze on handgun ownership” similar to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s recent action in Canada and that’s when she gave away Biden’s position.
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