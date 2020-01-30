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Understanding Trump's "Peace Plan" / "Deal of the Century" on Israel-Palestine
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28 views • January 30, 2020
Citations for the statements in the video can be found in Alison Weir's book "Against Our Better Judgment: The Hidden History of How the U.S. Was Used to Create Israel" (http://iakn.us/AOBJ-book), and on the websites IfAmericansKnew.org and IsraelPalestineNews.org.
The plan: http://iakn.us/peaceplan
News from the region: http://iakn.us/latestnews
The plan: http://iakn.us/peaceplan
News from the region: http://iakn.us/latestnews
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