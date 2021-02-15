Osmand the De-Googled Map

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Learn more about Osmand here: https://osmand.net/
If you'd like help setting up your own De-Googled Android Phone, please get in touch with at [email protected]. I do ask that if I am able to help you, that you find some way to return the favor. Check out https://gift.cahlen.org for ideas.
Thanks for watching!
Cahlen Lee
-----------------
WEBSITE: https://cahlen.org
TELEGRAM: https://t.me/CahlenLee
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@Cahlen:0
VOICE: https://www.voice.com/profile/cahlen
BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/cahlen
MINDS: https://minds.com/cahlenlee
EMAIL: [email protected]
-----------------
I am probably wrong about at least one thing I said in this video. Please do your own research before putting this information into effect.
Please read my Public Notice: https://cahlen.org/notice