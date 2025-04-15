Possible War With China Over Trade War Looming, Trump Fast Tracks H5N1 Bird Flu Vaccine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MAILBAG SHOW * 4.15.2025
TRUMP TO FAST TRACK H5N1 BIRD FLU 'VACCINE'
1-https://politicom.com.au/trump-administration-fast-tracks-controversial-self-amplifying-mrna-vaccine-for-h5n1-bird-flu/
2-https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/breaking-fda-fast-tracks-self-amplifying
TRUMP/CHINA TRADE WAR TO ESCALATE?
https://www.cnn.com/2025/04/11/politics/trump-china-trade-war-tariffs-strategy/index.html
CHINA: "WE ARE READY FOR 'ANY TYPE OF WAR' WITH U.S."
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c4gmd3g2nzqo
U.S. RARE EARTH SUPPLY FROM CHINA CANNOT BE REPLACED
https://www.cnbc.com/2025/04/15/us-is-unable-to-replace-rare-earths-supply-from-china-warns-csis-.html
TRUMP WILL ALLOW MIGRANT ARRESTS IN CHURCHES/SCHOOLS
https://www.newsweek.com/trump-administration-will-allow-migrant-arrests-churches-schools-2018658
TRUMP AND THE REAL ID
https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-tyranny-alert-trumps-well-intentioned-use-of-the-real-id-act-to-protect-election-integrity-deport-illegals-is-a-globalist-trojan-horse
