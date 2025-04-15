Possible War With China Over Trade War Looming, Trump Fast Tracks H5N1 Bird Flu Vaccine

MAILBAG SHOW * 4.15.2025





TRUMP TO FAST TRACK H5N1 BIRD FLU 'VACCINE'

1-https://politicom.com.au/trump-administration-fast-tracks-controversial-self-amplifying-mrna-vaccine-for-h5n1-bird-flu/

2-https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/breaking-fda-fast-tracks-self-amplifying





TRUMP/CHINA TRADE WAR TO ESCALATE?

https://www.cnn.com/2025/04/11/politics/trump-china-trade-war-tariffs-strategy/index.html





CHINA: "WE ARE READY FOR 'ANY TYPE OF WAR' WITH U.S."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c4gmd3g2nzqo





U.S. RARE EARTH SUPPLY FROM CHINA CANNOT BE REPLACED

https://www.cnbc.com/2025/04/15/us-is-unable-to-replace-rare-earths-supply-from-china-warns-csis-.html





TRUMP WILL ALLOW MIGRANT ARRESTS IN CHURCHES/SCHOOLS

https://www.newsweek.com/trump-administration-will-allow-migrant-arrests-churches-schools-2018658





TRUMP AND THE REAL ID

https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-tyranny-alert-trumps-well-intentioned-use-of-the-real-id-act-to-protect-election-integrity-deport-illegals-is-a-globalist-trojan-horse





