Gaza City devastation shown in new drone footage
High Hopes
Published 16 hours ago

RT


Oct 11, 2023


When Israel formally declared war on Hamas following the surprise attack on October 7, the scale, severity and swiftness of the Israeli response was unprecedented. This drone footage of Gaza City (or what’s left of it), taken just a few days later on October 11, shows the utter devastation exacted on the city. Entire neighborhoods reduced to rubble. Some, not even that, literally flattened, such has been the extent of the Israeli bombardment. Official figures place the death toll in Gaza in the hundreds, but looking at the pictures, it is clear that figure is due to rise. With the strip now under a total blockade, there is no way out.


-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3oip6e-gaza-city-devastation-shown-in-new-drone-footage.html

Keywords
israelwargazahamasrtrubbledrone footagegaza city

