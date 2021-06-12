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Story Time | The Covid19 Plandemic Dossier Revealed | Chapter 1 / 17
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60 views • June 12, 2021
It's Story Time AGAIN : The Year is 2025 and We have a Pandemic OUTBREAK!
Hello folks!!
Do you want to see a blueprint for the current pandemic crisis? Well, I can walk you through it chapter by chapter ( if you like).
The Title of the Story is The SPARS Pandemic 2025–2028: A Futuristic Scenario to Facilitate Medical Countermeasure Communication written by Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.
The story or pandemic simulation was written in 2017 and has almost identical features of the current 2021 crisis.
Take a listen, and let me know if you'd like me to read the other chapters.
Hello folks!!
Do you want to see a blueprint for the current pandemic crisis? Well, I can walk you through it chapter by chapter ( if you like).
The Title of the Story is The SPARS Pandemic 2025–2028: A Futuristic Scenario to Facilitate Medical Countermeasure Communication written by Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.
The story or pandemic simulation was written in 2017 and has almost identical features of the current 2021 crisis.
Take a listen, and let me know if you'd like me to read the other chapters.
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