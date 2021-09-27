DR. JESSICA ROSE IS CHALLENGING THE “OFFICIAL” POSITION OF THE THOUSANDS OF REPORTED VAERS DEATHS.

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Dr. Jessica Rose has a Bachelor of Science in Applied Mathematics and a Masters in Immunology. She completed her PhD in Computational Biology at Bar Ilan University and then did her first Post Doctorate at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in Molecular Biology.
Dr. Rose is challenging the “official” position that the thousands of reported deaths, and hundreds of thousands of adverse events reported to VAERS, are not caused by the COVID vaccines. She is also drawing attention to the most critical effects.
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