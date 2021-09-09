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Arizona Senator Wendy Rogers | Is the Great Election Fraud Reveal Right Around the Corner?!!
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361 views • September 09, 2021
Arizona Senator Wendy Rogers | Is the Great Election Fraud Reveal Right Around the Corner?!!
Wendy Rogers | Senator Wendy Rogers | Is the Great Election Fraud Reveal Right Around the Corner?!!
When will the 2020 election fraud be exposed? Retired U.S. Army Ranger Jarrin Jackson, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Pastor Leon Benjamin join Clay Clark on the Thrivetime Show to ask Senator Wendy Rogers about the election fraud being exposed in Arizona.
Sign the Petition Today At:
www.WendyRogers.org
Learn More About Election Fraud Today At:
www.EpochTimes.com
www.GatewayPundit.com
Learn More About Wendy Rogers At:
https://twitter.com/WendyRogersAZ?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
Learn More About Leon Benjamin:
https://benjamin4congress.com/biography/
Learn More About Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer Today At:
https://www.jacksonlahmeyer.com/
Learn More About Jarin Jackson Today At:
https://rumble.com/user/JarrinJackson
FACT #1 – The Canadian-owned DOMINION vote counting machines are used in 28 states
The Former CEO of Overstock.com Explains How the 2020 Election Was Rigged – https://www.deepcapture.com/2020/11/election-2020-was-rigged-the-evidence/
Communist Chinese Gov’t-Linked Bank Account Gave $400M To Dominion Voting Systems Before US Election – http://www.christianitydaily.com/articles/10232/20201203/communist-chinese-gov-t-linked-bank-account-gave-400m-to-dominion-voting-systems-before-us-election.htm
Dominion shared office space with George Soros at View the 221 Spadina Avenue Toronto, Ontario –
FACT #2 – DOMINION gets its software from Sequoia Voting Systems (Formerly known as SMARTMATIC which is a Delaware company owned by Venezuelans close to the Communist Venezuelan Chavez and Maduro family)
The Venezuelan Communist Dictator Hugo Chavez Built SMARTMATIC – The CEO of OverStock.com (Patrick Byrne) Explains the Technical Details of How Votes Were Stole and Switched – Watch at 7:00 Minutes – https://americalatestnews.com/tech-expert-patrick-byrne-explains-how-they-used-stop-and-drop-to-steal-the-election/
‘Based on Evidence We Have, There Is No Way Biden Will Be President’ | Guest: Patrick Byrne – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PD_BHZQcmMI&;feature=youtu.be
CIA, Gina Haspel and Hugo Chavez’ SmartMatic Behind USA Steal –
https://www.infowars.com/posts/cia-gina-haspel-and-hugo-chavez-smartmatic-behind-usa-steal/
What are the most egregious and provable examples of election fraud?
Are dead actually people voting in U.S. elections?
How is election fraud being committed with mail-in ballots?
How is election fraud being committed through the DOMINION voting machines?
How is election fraud being committed through adjudication?
What is taking so long in terms of the ballot audit information being released to America?
How can we overturn the stolen election on a practical level?
Cyfir software - https://www.cyfir.com/
Doug Mastriano - https://senatormastriano.com/
Wendy Rogers | Senator Wendy Rogers | Is the Great Election Fraud Reveal Right Around the Corner?!!
When will the 2020 election fraud be exposed? Retired U.S. Army Ranger Jarrin Jackson, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Pastor Leon Benjamin join Clay Clark on the Thrivetime Show to ask Senator Wendy Rogers about the election fraud being exposed in Arizona.
Sign the Petition Today At:
www.WendyRogers.org
Learn More About Election Fraud Today At:
www.EpochTimes.com
www.GatewayPundit.com
Learn More About Wendy Rogers At:
https://twitter.com/WendyRogersAZ?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
Learn More About Leon Benjamin:
https://benjamin4congress.com/biography/
Learn More About Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer Today At:
https://www.jacksonlahmeyer.com/
Learn More About Jarin Jackson Today At:
https://rumble.com/user/JarrinJackson
FACT #1 – The Canadian-owned DOMINION vote counting machines are used in 28 states
The Former CEO of Overstock.com Explains How the 2020 Election Was Rigged – https://www.deepcapture.com/2020/11/election-2020-was-rigged-the-evidence/
Communist Chinese Gov’t-Linked Bank Account Gave $400M To Dominion Voting Systems Before US Election – http://www.christianitydaily.com/articles/10232/20201203/communist-chinese-gov-t-linked-bank-account-gave-400m-to-dominion-voting-systems-before-us-election.htm
Dominion shared office space with George Soros at View the 221 Spadina Avenue Toronto, Ontario –
FACT #2 – DOMINION gets its software from Sequoia Voting Systems (Formerly known as SMARTMATIC which is a Delaware company owned by Venezuelans close to the Communist Venezuelan Chavez and Maduro family)
The Venezuelan Communist Dictator Hugo Chavez Built SMARTMATIC – The CEO of OverStock.com (Patrick Byrne) Explains the Technical Details of How Votes Were Stole and Switched – Watch at 7:00 Minutes – https://americalatestnews.com/tech-expert-patrick-byrne-explains-how-they-used-stop-and-drop-to-steal-the-election/
‘Based on Evidence We Have, There Is No Way Biden Will Be President’ | Guest: Patrick Byrne – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PD_BHZQcmMI&;feature=youtu.be
CIA, Gina Haspel and Hugo Chavez’ SmartMatic Behind USA Steal –
https://www.infowars.com/posts/cia-gina-haspel-and-hugo-chavez-smartmatic-behind-usa-steal/
What are the most egregious and provable examples of election fraud?
Are dead actually people voting in U.S. elections?
How is election fraud being committed with mail-in ballots?
How is election fraud being committed through the DOMINION voting machines?
How is election fraud being committed through adjudication?
What is taking so long in terms of the ballot audit information being released to America?
How can we overturn the stolen election on a practical level?
Cyfir software - https://www.cyfir.com/
Doug Mastriano - https://senatormastriano.com/
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