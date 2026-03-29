South Park (1999, Playstation)

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South Park is a first-person shooter originally developed by Iguana Entertainment for the N64. It was ported to the Playstation by Hungarian company Appaloosa Interactive and published by Acclaim. It was only released in North America and Europe. The game also came out for PC.
The game is based on the TV series of the same name. A large comet from outer space lands near South Park, causing all kinds of aggressive lifeforms to run over the town.