"WAR IS COMING" - THE SPREADING, ESCALATING CIVIL WAR OF THE U.S.A [PROPHECY]

#usa #prophecy #government WWW.THE-MASTERS-VOICE.COM





Today's Word: A civil war is coming to Babylon. The time period Yah first said was 'not less than 3 years, and that ONLY IF THEY PRAY.' America you did not pray. Not only that, you heaped up mockery towards the Lord's truth and cursed it with many curses- therefore the time period for the war's length has increased BEYOND 3 years. A harsh war between the govt. of USA and its people is prophesied- "a spreading, escalating war" - America HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.





BLOG (English): https://the-masters-voice.com

BLOG (Spanish): https://la-voz-del-senor.com





YOUTUBE (English Channel) "The Master's Voice": https://youtube.com/@themastersvoiceprophecyblog

YOUTUBE (Spanish Channel) "La Voz del Senor": https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg





RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice

BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice





TIKTOK: https://tiktok.com/@mastersvoiceprophecyblog

FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/TMVProphecyBlog/

INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/mastersvoiceprophecyblog

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/mastersvoiceprophecyblog

TWITTER/X: https://twitter.com/TMVProphecyBlog





SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/1ZFIRXOHAV4uh21P7OrCWA

APPLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/the-masters-voice-prophecy-blog/id1693410450

SOUNDCLOUD: https://soundcloud.com/the-masters-voice





All I will say is, finally and PRAISE THE LORD. There is no 'higher picture quality' available for this video- highest I could manage to get through is 720P. It should be enough though- video has sound/ picture, all you need is time to watch. It is enough. All I can say is the warfare of it, I described it while recording without knowing it would actually happen. Prophecies referred to will be added later, if I referred to any. Thank you.*









