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Factory Reset YOUR Hunting Scope Mechanical ZERO For Under $1 2020 Edition
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62 views • August 08, 2020
Since covering the topic of doing a factory reset for the mechanical zero of your hunting scope back in 2015 I have gotten a lot of questions. In this video I will give you even more information on how to zero the turrets on your scope and do it for under $1.
2015 Video Referenced
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MN5vu_tKl3o&;t=1s
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2015 Video Referenced
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MN5vu_tKl3o&;t=1s
#TacticalLeprechaun Approved Gear
Amazon Influencer Store
https://www.amazon.com/shop/clovertacpro
CloverTac Homepage
Shirts, Swag & More
http://www.clovertac.com
CloverTac On Patreon
The Best Perks On Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/clovertac
Thank you for being a loyal friend to the
CloverTac channel! Go #FuddLyfe
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