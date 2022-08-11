Welcome To Proverbs Club.Way Of The Lord.

Proverbs 10:29 (NIV).

29 The way of the Lord is a refuge for the blameless,

but it is the ruin of those who do evil.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

We are called to follow The Way Of The Lord.

This is our individual Narrow Path.

The Lord leads us properly on a godly Narrow Path.

But the Wicked have no such guidance and suffer for it.

https://pc1.tiny.us/3w6et5us

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