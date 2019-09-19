HOW TO AVOID LIMP WRISTING - SH007ER

Limp wristing is a phenomenon commonly encountered by semi-automatic pistol shooters, where the shooter's grip is not firm enough and the wrist is not held firm/straight enough to keep the frame of the firearm from traveling rearward while the bolt or slide of the pistol cycles. In today's video, Ed demonstrates how to effectively mitigate limp wristing when using a semi-automatic handgun.Ed Thorell is a certified NRA instructor and owner of Firearms Education & Training. He is also a host of the YouTube channel SH007ER: The Series (SH007ER)Help support us on Patreon:Follow us on social media (@watchsh007er)For SH007ER merch:Use promo code: SCORE and save 15%For information on firearms training, visit:For information on RIA Firearms, visit:Our Policy on Comments: Positive and negative comments are welcome on our channel, so feel free to exercise your First Amendment Rights. If you agree with something we said or did, we want to hear about it. If you disagree with something we said or did, feel free to tell us about it in a respectful and adult manner.We will not tolerate 'trolling' by individuals that seek to disrupt the channel with comments that are deemed profane, sexually explicit, insulting, disrespectful or demeaning to the host or other members/subscribers to the channel. Such content will be deleted and offenders will be blocked from the channel.