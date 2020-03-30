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Monster Musume - Anime Quick Review
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66 views • March 30, 2020
Rachnera (and the rest) move in with Darlking-kun.
Don't mind the audio, don't mind the (extra) subtitles.
I'm still getting the hang of using bluray sources instead of dvd.
Transcript:
Monster Musume
Monster Humans are real.
A human-monster exchange program is formed.
"Darling-kun" gets "stuck" hosting an assortment of nubile monster babes.
Sexy antics ensue.
Uncensored, this anime delivers on it's ecchi promises.
The characters are fun and are used to play out 'what-if' scenarios related to their mosnter qualities,
but they remain mostly one or two dimensional.
Enjoyable for what it is, it doesn't need to be, nor does it try to be, more than what it should be.
Monster Musume
Rechnera. Rachnera's the best, if you must know.
'Till next time, later.
Don't mind the audio, don't mind the (extra) subtitles.
I'm still getting the hang of using bluray sources instead of dvd.
Transcript:
Monster Musume
Monster Humans are real.
A human-monster exchange program is formed.
"Darling-kun" gets "stuck" hosting an assortment of nubile monster babes.
Sexy antics ensue.
Uncensored, this anime delivers on it's ecchi promises.
The characters are fun and are used to play out 'what-if' scenarios related to their mosnter qualities,
but they remain mostly one or two dimensional.
Enjoyable for what it is, it doesn't need to be, nor does it try to be, more than what it should be.
Monster Musume
Rechnera. Rachnera's the best, if you must know.
'Till next time, later.
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